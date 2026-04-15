CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. CardioGenics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
CardioGenics Stock Down 100.0%
About CardioGenics
Headquartered in the United States, CardioGenics serves healthcare providers and diagnostic laboratories globally through a combination of direct sales channels and distribution partners.
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