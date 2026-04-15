Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.05. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

Champion Bear Resources Stock Down 11.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.