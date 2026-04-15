Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.89 and traded as high as GBX 631. Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 630, with a volume of 1,691,907 shares traded.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 580.40. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Investec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

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