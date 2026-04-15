Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.

Mosaic Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries. The firm seeks to invest in all sectors in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.