Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.52 and traded as low as GBX 259. Capita shares last traded at GBX 262.81, with a volume of 311,910 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capita from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Capita to GBX 330 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 464.20.

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Capita Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 964.14, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 49.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Capita had a negative return on equity of 142.88% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.

Insider Transactions at Capita

In other news, insider Pablo Andres acquired 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 per share, for a total transaction of £34,098.40. Also, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 34,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 per share, for a total transaction of £96,366.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,718 shares of company stock worth $16,346,500. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society – our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

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