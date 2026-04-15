PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Short Interest Down 45.2% in March

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,475 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 41,014 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period.

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PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. 11,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,480. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $61.16.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

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