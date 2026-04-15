Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

4/13/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Chevron had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $214.00 to $204.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Chevron was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2026 – Chevron was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

4/2/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Chevron was upgraded by Scotiabank to “hold”.

3/27/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Chevron was upgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by Mizuho from $206.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $179.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $188.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Chevron was upgraded by Melius Research from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,568.98. This represents a 97.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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