LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,350,641 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 1,789,961 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,516 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,302. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

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LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odyssean LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,680,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $15,787,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

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LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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