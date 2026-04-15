WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,838 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 2,461 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAPSW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 75,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,330. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

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WM Technology Company Profile

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WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MAPSW) operates a digital marketplace and software platform designed to modernize waste and recycling management across North America. The company’s technology connects waste generators—such as restaurants, retail outlets, property managers and other commercial customers—with a network of licensed haulers and recycling facilities. By automating pricing, scheduling, billing and reporting, WM Technology streamlines the logistics of waste collection and disposal for businesses of all sizes.

The firm’s offerings are divided into two primary services.

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