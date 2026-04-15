iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,429,132 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 1,903,230 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,941,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.32. 862,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $279.04 and a 52 week high of $383.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

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