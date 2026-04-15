ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.0320. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.0320, with a volume of 738 shares traded.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

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About ARC Group Worldwide

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ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in packaging solutions, precision metal components and value-added distribution services. The company’s Packaging & OEM Solutions segment provides custom injection-molded closures, containers and assemblies for the food, beverage, industrial and personal care markets, alongside metal-stamped and polymer parts for automotive and electronics customers. Its Distribution Solutions segment offers kitting, sequencing, fulfillment and logistics support to streamline industrial and consumer supply chains.

Over the years, ARC Group Worldwide has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic investments to build a broad geographic presence in North America, Asia and Europe.

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