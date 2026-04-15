Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,590 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 22,178 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,153 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA USSG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. 6,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,213. The company has a market capitalization of $526.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.03. Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.