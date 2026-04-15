T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,692 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 63,164 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. 337,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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