BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,731 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 68,766 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,512. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

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BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,989,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

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