BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,731 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 68,766 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,512. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.
The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.