Short Interest in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Grows By 46.7%

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 136,894 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 93,311 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cheer in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cheer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheer Stock Up 1.3%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheer stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheer Holding, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.34% of Cheer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

CHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. Cheer has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $313.50.

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($14.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $345.00 by ($359.14). The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million.

Cheer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games.

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