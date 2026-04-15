Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Up 39.5% in March

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,892,595 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 6,376,695 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,293,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on Compass Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Compass Pathways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Pathways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

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Institutional Trading of Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways Trading Up 3.7%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Compass Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Compass Pathways by 46.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Pathways stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 2,230,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Compass Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.59). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Pathways

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Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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