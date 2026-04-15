Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Selectis Health Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GBCS remained flat at $4.35 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. Selectis Health has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.50.
About Selectis Health
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