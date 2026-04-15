Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Selectis Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBCS remained flat at $4.35 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. Selectis Health has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Get Selectis Health alerts:

About Selectis Health

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

Receive News & Ratings for Selectis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selectis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.