iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,279 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 9,948 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDB. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDB remained flat at $86.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $88.86.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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