Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Short Interest Down 45.1% in March

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,930 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 112,730 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,018,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,838,000 after acquiring an additional 172,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,883,000 after acquiring an additional 277,601 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,005,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,977,000 after buying an additional 157,867 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,324,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,798,000 after buying an additional 899,397 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,798,000 after buying an additional 95,530 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $100.36 and a 12-month high of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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