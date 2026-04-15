PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,081 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 117,261 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance
Shares of LDUR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.67. 34,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,792. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99.
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund
About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund
The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.
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