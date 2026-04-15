ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and traded as high as $31.00. ATS shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 63,830 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

About ATS

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) is a global engineering and manufacturing specialist that designs, builds and integrates automated production systems. The company delivers end-to-end solutions for a variety of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, clean technology, consumer products and transportation. Its expertise spans the development of precision machinery, robotics and machine vision platforms to optimize assembly, testing and packaging processes.

ATS’s services cover the full project lifecycle, from initial concept and feasibility studies through detailed engineering, fabrication, software integration and commissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.