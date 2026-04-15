ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 194,074 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 270,729 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,752,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,824,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 6,059.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Price Performance

SRTY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index. The investment advisor of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors).

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