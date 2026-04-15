Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $5.97. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $5.9550, with a volume of 611,003 shares.

RWT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JonesTrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Marin bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 55.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The stock has a market cap of $757.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

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