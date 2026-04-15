Short Interest in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Increases By 51.7%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 75,877 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 50,019 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,503. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

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Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 317.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 134,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 787.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 67,011 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 149,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index). BCD was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.

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