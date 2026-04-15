Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 4.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.58 and last traded at $142.15. 47,998,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 50,803,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.70.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/defense of the competitive position — Several bullish pieces argue Anthropic won’t displace Palantir’s enterprise/government middleware moat and upgraded ratings highlight that the “Anthropic disruption is an illusion,” supporting confidence in long‑term revenue and AIP monetization. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/defense of the competitive position — Several bullish pieces argue Anthropic won’t displace Palantir’s enterprise/government middleware moat and upgraded ratings highlight that the “Anthropic disruption is an illusion,” supporting confidence in long‑term revenue and AIP monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental bulls point to AIP and margin expansion — Coverage notes solid demand for Palantir’s AIP, U.S. commercial momentum and government strength that could sustain growth and margins, framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More.

Fundamental bulls point to AIP and margin expansion — Coverage notes solid demand for Palantir’s AIP, U.S. commercial momentum and government strength that could sustain growth and margins, framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Political and institutional endorsements — High‑visibility mentions (including a presidential nod) and renewed buying by ARK/Cathie Wood are drawing attention and flows back into PLTR, supporting intraday gains. Read More.

Political and institutional endorsements — High‑visibility mentions (including a presidential nod) and renewed buying by ARK/Cathie Wood are drawing attention and flows back into PLTR, supporting intraday gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense relevance highlighted — Coverage emphasizing Palantir’s central role in U.S. “war‑room” analytics underlines sticky government revenue and strategic positioning in defense/critical infrastructure. Read More.

Defense relevance highlighted — Coverage emphasizing Palantir’s central role in U.S. “war‑room” analytics underlines sticky government revenue and strategic positioning in defense/critical infrastructure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings date set — Palantir confirmed Q1 2026 results and a May 4 webcast; this calendar event will be a near‑term catalyst as investors look for AIP deal conversion, revenue guidance and margin progress. Read More.

Upcoming earnings date set — Palantir confirmed Q1 2026 results and a May 4 webcast; this calendar event will be a near‑term catalyst as investors look for AIP deal conversion, revenue guidance and margin progress. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry and short/bear headlines — High‑profile bearish claims (Burry arguing PLTR is worth < $50 and saying Anthropic is a serious threat) are driving headline risk and likely contributed to recent heavy selling and elevated volatility. Read More.

Michael Burry and short/bear headlines — High‑profile bearish claims (Burry arguing PLTR is worth < $50 and saying Anthropic is a serious threat) are driving headline risk and likely contributed to recent heavy selling and elevated volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries and cautionary columns — Several analysts and writers warn that PLTR still trades at a premium and that a ~35% pullback argument (or further downside) is plausible if AIP deals don’t scale or growth slows. Read More.

Valuation worries and cautionary columns — Several analysts and writers warn that PLTR still trades at a premium and that a ~35% pullback argument (or further downside) is plausible if AIP deals don’t scale or growth slows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trim — A recent price‑target cut (Mizuho to $185) signals some analyst recalibration on valuation even as fundamentals remain debated, adding pressure to sentiment. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a PE ratio of 225.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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