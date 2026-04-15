Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 819,212 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 595,777 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,428,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

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Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

CGMU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,810. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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