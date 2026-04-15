Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,348,441 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 3,149,632 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,126,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 3,555,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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