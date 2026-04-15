SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.35 and last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 88349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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