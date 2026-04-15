Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $73.60. 23,274,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 22,454,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.22.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed the acquisition of Mynaric, adding laser optical communications terminals and establishing a European footprint — expands Rocket Lab’s space‑systems product set and addresses demand from commercial and government customers. Read More.

Rocket Lab completed the acquisition of Mynaric, adding laser optical communications terminals and establishing a European footprint — expands Rocket Lab’s space‑systems product set and addresses demand from commercial and government customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unveiled the Gauss electric satellite thruster and capacity to produce >200 units/year — targets a chronic propulsion bottleneck for large constellations and adds recurring‑manufacturing revenue potential to Rocket Lab’s space‑systems business. Read More.

Unveiled the Gauss electric satellite thruster and capacity to produce >200 units/year — targets a chronic propulsion bottleneck for large constellations and adds recurring‑manufacturing revenue potential to Rocket Lab’s space‑systems business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and commercial demand showed near‑term support — an analyst reiterated a positive rating after a new multi‑launch customer agreement, which helped lift intraday trade. Ongoing multi‑launch deals underpin launch revenue visibility. Read More.

Analyst sentiment and commercial demand showed near‑term support — an analyst reiterated a positive rating after a new multi‑launch customer agreement, which helped lift intraday trade. Ongoing multi‑launch deals underpin launch revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in a new pure‑play space ETF (ORBX) that targets 28 space companies — ETF flows into targeted space funds could provide steady demand for RKLB shares from thematic investors. Read More.

Inclusion in a new pure‑play space ETF (ORBX) that targets 28 space companies — ETF flows into targeted space funds could provide steady demand for RKLB shares from thematic investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds remain strong as SpaceX IPO speculation and growing institutional interest in commercial space lift peer valuations and investor appetite — Rocket Lab is repeatedly cited as a primary beneficiary. Read More.

Sector tailwinds remain strong as SpaceX IPO speculation and growing institutional interest in commercial space lift peer valuations and investor appetite — Rocket Lab is repeatedly cited as a primary beneficiary. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish research and buy‑case pieces (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool sorts) argue recent pullbacks create a buying opportunity given vertical integration and backlog — useful context but execution and timing remain uncertain. Read More.

Bullish research and buy‑case pieces (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool sorts) argue recent pullbacks create a buying opportunity given vertical integration and backlog — useful context but execution and timing remain uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability risk persist — Rocket Lab is still unprofitable and trades at elevated multiples (the thesis prices significant future execution); a misstep or slower-than-expected margin recovery could pressure the share price. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Rocket Lab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.91 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

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Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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