Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 716,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 272,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Tinka Resources Stock Up 20.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru. Tinka Resources Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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