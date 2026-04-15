Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 122 to GBX 128 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 114 to GBX 115 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PHP traded down GBX 0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95.10. 9,890,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,863,094. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 87.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.98.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 45.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current year.

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare.

The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

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