Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $5.07. Roma Green Finance shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 143,889 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roma Green Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roma Green Finance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Roma Green Finance presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ROMA

Roma Green Finance Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Roma Green Finance announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

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