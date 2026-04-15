Financial Survey: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlackSky Technology and Touchpoint Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 1 0 5 0 2.67 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus target price of $27.40, suggesting a potential downside of 17.45%. Given Touchpoint Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Touchpoint Group is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -65.93% -53.94% -14.30% Touchpoint Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Touchpoint Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $106.57 million 11.52 -$70.26 million ($2.15) -15.44 Touchpoint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Touchpoint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Risk & Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BlackSky Technology

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BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Spectra software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and various external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services related to object, change and anomaly detection, site monitoring, and enhanced analytics, which helps to detect key pattern of life changes in critical locations, including strategic locations and infrastructure comprising ports, airports, and construction sites; retail activity; commodities stockpiles; and other sites that contain critical commodities and supply chain inventory. In addition, the company develops and delivers satellites and payload systems; and provides professional and engineering services. Its products and services are used in national security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Touchpoint Group

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Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and related benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

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