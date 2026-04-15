Comparing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) and Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans Global Group has a beta of -3.47, indicating that its share price is 447% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Trans Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 1 1 0 0 1.50 Trans Global Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Given Trans Global Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trans Global Group is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Trans Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -66.53% -161.42% -44.76% Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Trans Global Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $5.64 million 2.08 -$3.75 million ($0.18) -3.17 Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Trans Global Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trans Global Group beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Trans Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Trans Global Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

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