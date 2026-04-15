Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL) Decreases By 25.4%

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,280 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 9,758 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Stock Up 5.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 30,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,527. GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $75.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across automotive industry, designing, developing and manufacturing electric vehicles and accessories sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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