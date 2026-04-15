Financial Analysis: LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 8.55% N/A N/A Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

LICT has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Telecom Italia 0 3 1 1 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LICT and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares LICT and Telecom Italia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $141.40 million 1.56 $12.19 million $764.00 14.40 Telecom Italia $15.88 billion 1.06 -$660.08 million N/A N/A

LICT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Italia.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats LICT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

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LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. It operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Telecom Italia

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Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

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