Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,557 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,331,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,461,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $216.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $231.32. The company has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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