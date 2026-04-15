Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.60 and last traded at $133.3020. 8,518,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,994,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.35.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Cloud pricing/security overhaul — Alibaba’s cloud unit announced a security-focused pricing overhaul that investors interpreted as both a competitive product improvement and a route to stickier, higher-value enterprise contracts. Market reports linked the move to an intraday share gain. Article Title

Cloud pricing/security overhaul — Alibaba’s cloud unit announced a security-focused pricing overhaul that investors interpreted as both a competitive product improvement and a route to stickier, higher-value enterprise contracts. Market reports linked the move to an intraday share gain. Positive Sentiment: Qwen3.6-Plus enterprise AI launch — Alibaba released Qwen3.6-Plus, a production-grade multimodal AI model targeting agentic coding and enterprise workflows, which strengthens the tie between AI capabilities and cloud consumption. This supports the narrative of accelerating cloud monetization and higher-margin software revenue. Article Title

Qwen3.6-Plus enterprise AI launch — Alibaba released Qwen3.6-Plus, a production-grade multimodal AI model targeting agentic coding and enterprise workflows, which strengthens the tie between AI capabilities and cloud consumption. This supports the narrative of accelerating cloud monetization and higher-margin software revenue. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor interest — Reports say Michael Burry has taken a new position in Alibaba, a high-profile vote of confidence that can boost sentiment and attract momentum buyers. Article Title

Notable investor interest — Reports say Michael Burry has taken a new position in Alibaba, a high-profile vote of confidence that can boost sentiment and attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on BABA (slightly trimmed PT), signaling continued institutional conviction as Alibaba ramps AI investment — supports medium-term upside despite higher near-term spend. Article Title

Analyst backing — Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on BABA (slightly trimmed PT), signaling continued institutional conviction as Alibaba ramps AI investment — supports medium-term upside despite higher near-term spend. Neutral Sentiment: Expansion in Pakistan via BNPL — An Alibaba-backed buy-now-pay-later firm secured an SECP licence in Pakistan, marking an e-commerce/fintech expansion into a new, underpenetrated market; potentially positive long-term but small near-term revenue impact. Article Title Article Title

Expansion in Pakistan via BNPL — An Alibaba-backed buy-now-pay-later firm secured an SECP licence in Pakistan, marking an e-commerce/fintech expansion into a new, underpenetrated market; potentially positive long-term but small near-term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Robotics push — Multiple reports cover Alibaba’s Amap unit preparing a four-legged robot (and exploring humanoids). This signals R&D breadth and potential hardware-plus-software ecosystem opportunities, but commercialization and material revenue contribution remain uncertain. Article Title Article Title

Robotics push — Multiple reports cover Alibaba’s Amap unit preparing a four-legged robot (and exploring humanoids). This signals R&D breadth and potential hardware-plus-software ecosystem opportunities, but commercialization and material revenue contribution remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Marketplace robotics listings — Third-party robotics vendors (e.g., Unitree) are selling humanoid/quadruped robots via Alibaba’s AliExpress, showcasing the platform’s role in global hardware distribution but not yet a direct margin driver for Alibaba. Article Title

Marketplace robotics listings — Third-party robotics vendors (e.g., Unitree) are selling humanoid/quadruped robots via Alibaba’s AliExpress, showcasing the platform’s role in global hardware distribution but not yet a direct margin driver for Alibaba. Neutral Sentiment: Industry positioning — Reports highlight Alibaba alongside Meituan and JD.com pushing into healthcare, automotive services and AI model markets; this underscores competitive investment needs and opportunity set but increases near-term capex and execution risk. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.68.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $318.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average is $154.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,527,000 after buying an additional 466,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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