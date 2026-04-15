Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk Sells 6,713 Shares

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX – Get Free Report) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $43,164.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,464,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,708,342.50. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jan Roger Goetgeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 3,842 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $23,705.14.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 7,889 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $50,568.49.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,534 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $40,510.80.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 4,278 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $25,454.10.

On Monday, April 6th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 5,994 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,083.88.

Virtuix Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VTIX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 100,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $92.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virtuix ( NASDAQ:VTIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtuix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTIX

About Virtuix

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Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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