Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Bought by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

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Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BATS PTLC opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

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