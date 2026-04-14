Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $29.10. Applied Digital shares last traded at $31.1670, with a volume of 11,874,067 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Applied Digital Stock Up 10.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $108.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 52.84%.The business’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 233,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,250.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,773,718.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 388,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,979,508.04. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,878. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

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Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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