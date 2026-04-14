Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 and last traded at GBX 28, with a volume of 810201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pharos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 55.

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Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Pharos Energy

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, insider Sue Rivett sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24, for a total transaction of £967.20. Also, insider Katherine Roe bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £1,488.08. 16.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

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