ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Head-To-Head Survey

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ITV and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bilibili 0 1 9 0 2.90

Bilibili has a consensus target price of $30.55, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than ITV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ITV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ITV and Bilibili”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.63 billion 0.86 $290.11 million N/A N/A Bilibili $29.76 billion 0.35 $166.02 million $0.38 65.83

ITV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Volatility & Risk

ITV has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Bilibili 3.96% 9.78% 3.76%

Summary

Bilibili beats ITV on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

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ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bilibili

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Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

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