Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 968 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the March 15th total of 444 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Next Frontier Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMQQ traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127. Next Frontier Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Next Frontier Internet ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Next Frontier Internet ETF stock. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Miller Global Investments LLC owned 1.51% of Next Frontier Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Next Frontier Internet ETF

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

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