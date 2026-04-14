Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 291,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 106,004 shares.The stock last traded at $41.0220 and had previously closed at $41.43.
Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Down 0.8%
The company has a market cap of $881.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62.
Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3407 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile
The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.
Further Reading
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