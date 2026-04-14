Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 291,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 106,004 shares.The stock last traded at $41.0220 and had previously closed at $41.43.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $881.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62.

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Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3407 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

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