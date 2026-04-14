First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 226 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the March 15th total of 105 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 981 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

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First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock remained flat at $38.35 on Tuesday. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.48.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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