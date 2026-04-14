Geoffrey Richard Carter Sells 30,621 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 30,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160, for a total value of £48,993.60.

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 124 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 per share, for a total transaction of £200.88.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 148,146 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160, for a total value of £237,033.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 108 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 116 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 per share, for a total transaction of £150.80.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 1.55 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 161.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,069. The company has a market cap of £395.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.51. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 122 and a twelve month high of GBX 166.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre Insurance Group ( LON:SBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 15.37 EPS for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25.

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Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

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Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

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