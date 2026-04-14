MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.2010. Approximately 5,909,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,445,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 8.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of -4.38.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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