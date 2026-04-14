Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,044,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the previous session’s volume of 271,007 shares.The stock last traded at $45.35 and had previously closed at $44.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Allianz Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.04 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

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Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz’s operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

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