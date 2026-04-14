PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.10 and last traded at GBX 136.80, with a volume of 1910792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50.

Key PageGroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting PageGroup this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Q1 saw revenue/gross profit gains in Asia and the Americas, partially offsetting the European decline — showing geographic diversification that could limit downside if Europe remains weak. Read More.

Q1 saw revenue/gross profit gains in Asia and the Americas, partially offsetting the European decline — showing geographic diversification that could limit downside if Europe remains weak. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: PageGroup published its 2025 Annual Report and set the date for the 2026 AGM — a routine disclosure that updates investors on strategy and results but does not change the near‑term outlook. Read More.

PageGroup published its 2025 Annual Report and set the date for the 2026 AGM — a routine disclosure that updates investors on strategy and results but does not change the near‑term outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a “hold” rating with a GBX 145 price target — a cautious broker stance that neither adds clear buy-side momentum nor a strong sell signal. Read More.

Jefferies reaffirmed a “hold” rating with a GBX 145 price target — a cautious broker stance that neither adds clear buy-side momentum nor a strong sell signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 gross profits fell, driven by a slump in the UK and continental Europe, which is the group’s largest market and the primary reason for downward pressure on the stock. Read More.

Q1 gross profits fell, driven by a slump in the UK and continental Europe, which is the group’s largest market and the primary reason for downward pressure on the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management warned the Iran/Middle East crisis is creating additional uncertainty for 2026, flagging geopolitical risk that could hit hiring and client confidence across regions. Read More.

Management warned the Iran/Middle East crisis is creating additional uncertainty for 2026, flagging geopolitical risk that could hit hiring and client confidence across regions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included an intra‑day share drop (reports cite a c.6% fall) after the result and the geopolitics warning, reflecting investor concern about Europe exposure and the outlook. Read More.

Market reaction included an intra‑day share drop (reports cite a c.6% fall) after the result and the geopolitics warning, reflecting investor concern about Europe exposure and the outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company commentary highlighted weaker candidate and client confidence in the UK and Europe — a direct demand signal for recruiters that suggests earnings could remain under pressure if trends persist. Read More.

Company commentary highlighted weaker candidate and client confidence in the UK and Europe — a direct demand signal for recruiters that suggests earnings could remain under pressure if trends persist. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage repeats the message that geopolitical risks (Iran) could weigh on 2026 guidance, increasing short‑term uncertainty for investors looking for clearer forward visibility. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 272.50.

PageGroup Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PageGroup

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 23,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145, for a total transaction of £34,478.10. Also, insider Ben Stevens purchased 71,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £100,216.20. Insiders sold 117,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,142,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About PageGroup

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PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

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